Preston North End sit comfortably in mid-table at the midway point in the season, 13 points above the drop zone and just five points outside of the top six.

As we enter the final six months of the season, clubs are likely to shift their focus to players who are approaching the end of their current contracts and Preston North End will be no different.

With the opening of the January transfer window, players are free to discuss terms with other sides ahead of potential free transfers, which means Preston North End will be looking at tying down some of these players to new deals. Here we take a look at the 10 players whose contracts expire in 2024.

The players out of contract in 2024

Perhaps the standout name on this list is club captain Alan Browne. The midfielder confirmed last week that there is a contract offer on the table from the Lilywhites and that he would be happy to stay. Therefore it seems likely this one will be done and dusted in the coming months before June when his deal comes to an end.

Browne’s partner in central midfield has been Ben Whiteman more often than not this season, and the pair have formed a strong connection playing week-in week-out together. He has certainly proved his worth and should be offered a new deal to keep him at Deepdale beyond the summer. Back in October he confirmed talks were ongoing.

The other two first-team regulars whose contracts expire this year are striker Ched Evans and defender Andrew Hughes. Aged 35 and 31 respectively, Preston North End could be forgiven should they look towards the future and to younger players, yet given their consistent appearances and starts in the first-team, fresh terms will likely be considered.

The other six players are used far more sporadically. Ben Woodburn may have made 15 appearances so far this term, but he is yet to start a game. He is just 24 years old and so a new deal could be offered so as to not lose him for free, especially considering there is a one-year extension clause which could be triggered.

Defensive duo Patrick Bauer and Greg Cunningham are also entering into their final six months, as is experienced goalkeeper David Cornell and youngsters Noah Mawene and Josh Seary, although the quintet have made just seven appearances between them in the league and so they aren’t likely to be a priority for Ryan Lowe’s side just yet.