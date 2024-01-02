, Swindon Town offer deal to midfielder amid Brentford and Bournemouth interest

Swindon Town have offered a deal to Brisbane Roar midfielder Eddie Ince, according to a report by FTBL.

Swindon Town are keen to lure the youngster to League Two to bolster their squad ahead of the second-half of the season now the January transfer window is open.

Ince, 17, has recently been on trial with the Robins and did enough for Michael Flynn’s side to decide to lodge an offer for him.

FTBL claim he has also been looked at by Brentford and has been training with their B team so has a decision to make on his future. AFC Bournemouth are also monitoring his progress.

Swindon Town eye midfielder

Swindon could see Ince as a potential long-term addition and someone who would bolster their options in the middle of the park.

He would have a better chance of first-team football at the County Ground as opposed to moving to Brentford in the Premier League.

Ince has been on the books at Brisbane Roar for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the A-League side at various youth levels over the years but is yet to make a senior appearance.

Bournemouth are said to have spotted him during a school tour in England and continue to keep tabs on his progress amid interest from Swindon and Brentford.

Ince is eligible for both England and Japan but has most recently represented Australia at Under-17’s level.

Swindon have won just once in their last six outings and were beaten 3-1 away at Crawley Town last time out. They could do with some reinforcements this winter to get their season back on track.

Flynn’s men have slipped down to 16th position in the table.