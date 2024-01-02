, Swansea City keen on winger who rejected Tottenham Hotspur contract last summer

Swansea City are interested in a move for Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Swansea City are keen on luring the youngster back to the UK this month as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the second-half of the Championship season.

Mundle, 20, has been playing his football in the Belgian top flight since June but is already being linked with a move back home.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X, the Swans are ‘pushing’ to sign him but face competition from ‘several’ unnamed league rivals.

Swansea City eye winger

Mundle would be a useful long-term addition for Swansea and would bolster their options on the wing.

The Welsh side remain without a manager following their decision to part ways with Michael Duff and continue their hunt for a replacement with Alan Sheehan in caretaker charge still.

Standard Liege swooped to land Mundle in June after he rejected a contract offer by Tottenham Hotspur, as per Football London, and he penned a four-year deal in Belgium running until the summer of 2027.

However, he has struggled to break into their first-team in his opening six months and has made only five league appearances.

Mundle rose up through the academy ranks at Spurs and was a regular for the Premier League outfit at various youth levels during his time there. He penned first professional terms back in 2021.

Despite making the match day squad on a couple of occasions, he never played for the senior team which may have influenced his decision to leave last year.

Swansea are now believed to be eyeing a swoop as they look to strengthen their squad. They beat promotion chasing West Brom 1-0 on New Year’s Day with Liam Cullen scoring the winner.