Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is wanted by a host of elite clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as per Sunderland Nation.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table.

Neil, 22, is a product of Sunderland’s academy. The central midfielder has made 25 Championship outings this season, scoring four and assisting three.

His breakthrough campaign came in the 2021/22 season and last time around he made 47 Championship appearances for his boyhood club.

It was also reported by Sunderland Nation that Neil was scouted in the summer by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and it seems that interest hasn’t dwindled with time.

Now, Arsenal and Spurs are said to have joined the list of clubs interested as well as Sporting Lisbon.

An ever-improving talent

Neil has already surpassed his goal contribution tally of last season and the 22-year-old does seem to have it all.

Without doubt he has the potential to go right to the top, but it remains to be seen if and maybe more so when he makes that move away from the north east.

Sunderland are growing a reputation for developing youngsters and Neil is just one name on a long list of Sunderland players who will be the subject of interest this January.

Sunderland could do with a few reinforcements this month anyway and that’s without losing anyone.

It will be a busy month and a crucial one as Sunderland try to build towards the Premier League.

Up next for Michael Beale’s side is a home clash against rivals Newcastle United this Saturday in the FA Cup third round. A game where Sunderland will need the likes of Neil to be on top form if they want to progress.