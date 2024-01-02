Sunderland were linked with young French winger Virginius in the summer transfer window. The Black Cats failed with a €5m bid but in November, it was reported that the 20-year-old was set to be available in the New Year.

The Black Cats will be hoping to make a splash in the transfer market this winter. The window is Michael Beale’s first in charge and the club will be following the same recruitment profile they have done for a couple of years now, focusing on recruiting promising players with high ceilings.

Now, Foot Mercato reports that Virginius has remained on Sunderland’s radar ahead of January.

They’re not the only side interested in the Lille man though. Clermont Foot and Lorient are also keen as Virginius eyes a fresh start, but it is Swiss side Young Boys who are pushing the hardest to bring the winger in.

They’ve made a loan-to-buy offer, with the purchase option coming in at around €4.5m.

Looking for a fresh start

Virginius hasn’t had the impact he’d hoped for with Lille. He’d made a name for himself in Ligue 2 with Sochaux but chances have been limited at his new club, especially this season.

He’s played just eight times across all competitions and has been involved in only one Ligue 1 matchday squad since October began. A move away will allow him to find game time elsewhere, and Sunderland could offer him that.

The Black Cats pride themselves on player development and they appear to view Virginius as a player they can grow into an asset. The French contingency at the Stadium of Light could help the winger settle there but with Young Boys pushing for a deal, time will tell if the Championship club are able to advance their interest and bring him in this winter.