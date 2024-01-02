, Stockport County keen to strike January deal with Salford City man

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said he would like Salford City loanee Odin Bailey to stay.

Stockport County swooped to land the winger on loan in the last transfer window from their fellow League Two club.

Bailey, 24, sees his deal at Edgeley Park expire this month and he is due to return to Salford as things stand.

Challinor has provided this update on his situation, as per the Hatters’ official club website: “We’d all like Odin to stay with us but in order for transfers to happen it needs to be right for three parties.

“It needs to be right for us, it needs to be right for Odin and it needs to be right for Salford. Ultimately if those three things don’t happen he’ll remain a Salford player.

“He’s played for us and Salford this season so he can’t play for anybody else. There’s uncertainty with their managerial situation.”

Stockport County loan situation

Keeping hold of Bailey would be a boost for Stockport as they look to gain promotion to League One. They are currently top of the fourth tier table but have the likes of Mansfield Town and Wrexham chasing them down.

The Birmingham-born man gives the Hatters more competition and depth in attacking areas. He has made 24 appearances for Challinor’s side in all competitions and has chipped in with two goals and six assists.

Bailey signed for Salford back in September 2022 on a two-year contract and hasn’t scored for the Ammies in 23 matches for them to date.

He is a product of the Birmingham City academy and rose up through the ranks of his local team. The forward went on to play eight times for the Blues as a youngster and also had loan spells away from the Midlands at Gloucester City, Forest Green Rovers and Livingston to get some experience under his belt before his permanent switch to the Peninsula Stadium.

Stockport were beaten 2-0 at home by Mansfield on New Year’s Day and have a 12 day break now as they look to add more depth to their squad. They face Walsall next on 13th January.