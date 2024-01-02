Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James has been the subject of a €4.5m bid from Atalanta, as per a report from Tutto Mercato Web.

Birmingham City man James is one of multiple first-team players to have come through the club’s academy. The 19-year-old has already played 84 times for the Blues and is a regular for the Wales national team.

He’s become an influential player on the international stage and with five goals in 24 Championship games this season, the midfielder’s stock has grown. Now, with the January window open, it seems City could have a fight on their hands to retain his services.

Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato Web has revealed that Atalanta have made a bid of €4.5m plus add-ons to try and tempt James to Serie A. Negotiations are ongoing and fellow Serie A side Bologna have also been keeping tabs on the Birmingham City star, it is added.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has relayed the claims, adding that personal terms have already been agreed.