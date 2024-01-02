Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James has been the subject of a €4.5m bid from Atalanta, as per a report from Tutto Mercato Web.

Birmingham City man James is one of multiple first-team players to have come through the club’s academy. The 19-year-old has already played 84 times for the Blues and is a regular for the Wales national team.

He’s become an influential player on the international stage and with five goals in 24 Championship games this season, the midfielder’s stock has grown. Now, with the January window open, it seems City could have a fight on their hands to retain his services.

Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato Web has revealed that Atalanta have made a bid of €4.5m plus add-ons to try and tempt James to Serie A. Negotiations are ongoing and fellow Serie A side Bologna have also been keeping tabs on the Birmingham City star, it is added.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has relayed the claims, adding that personal terms have already been agreed.

⚫️🔵 Atalanta sent formal bid to Birmingham City for Jordan James, talks advancing between the two clubs. Initial fee will be around €4/4.5m plus add-ons. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Welsh midfielder born in 2004 has agreed on personal terms, as TMW called. pic.twitter.com/DlYQfFf6i6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

On the move?

Birmingham City have seen top talents make high profile moves before and with James’ stock rising as it has over the second half of 2023, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make a move away either. He’s out of contract in the summer of 2025 too, so it could be that 2024 sees the club cash in on him before risking losing him on the cheap further down the line.

It will be interesting to see if there are more admirers of the Welsh starlet. Atalanta’s bid could prompt an increase in interest, so time will tell if anyone else comes out the woodwork to try and tempt him away from the club.

Birmingham City have a manager hunt to focus on but it’s an important time of year and with James drawing bids, decisions will need to be made.