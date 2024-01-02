Leeds United youngster Kris Moore is drawing loan interest from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, as per a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds United’s young players who are bubbling under the senior squad are find it hard to break into Daniel Farke’s Championship plans. Instead, they need to remain content with the U21s with the German’s starting XI remaining the same for much of the season.

One of these players is highly-thought-of defender Kris Moore. He is the latest youngster from the club’s youth system who is gathering plaudits for his displays in youth football.

He is yet to breakthrough into the senior squad, but he did make the bench for the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town. He has been a regular for the U18 and the U23s in the Premier League 2.

This season has seen Moore start eight games for the U21s in the season’s Premier League 2 competition. These have all been at right-back and have seen him sport the captain’s armband.

Now, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Joe Donnohue says that Moore is a wanted man. He’s the subject of winter loan interest from Edinburgh-based side Hibernian, it is claimed. Hibs are looking at something of a player crisis with injury and the AFCON and AFC Asian Cup tournaments set to strip them of vital players.

On the move?

Moore has impressed at youth level at Leeds United. His performances have been drawing plaudits from those at the club.

However, playing youth football only allows a player to develop so far. What young players such as Moore need is that step up to senior football.

The Leeds United youngster would get that step up if he moves on loan to Hibernian. It would see him playing at a level beyond what he’d experience if he stayed at Thorp Arch with the Whites youngsters.

In terms of both the player and Leeds United, this would be an excellent January move that would suit both parties. Time will tell if anything comes to fruition though.