, Portsmouth continue to hunt for new home for 25-year-old as Mousinho provides update

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said the club are still looking to ‘sort’ a new home for Denver Hume.

Portsmouth are looking to offload the defender now the January transfer window is open.

Hume, 25, has seen his game time dry up at Fratton Park over recent times.

Mousinho has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by The News: “If we can get the right solution for Denver and the football club then that will be one we’ll shake hands on. Denver has been great, he has played a couple of games, kept himself fit and kept his attitude brilliant. If we can sort something out for him I think that would be great for everyone.

“I’m sure the football club will be really fair and try to help him as much as possible.”

Hume is under contract at Portsmouth until next summer and they hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that. However, an exit this winter would suit all parties involved.

Cutting ties with him would help free up space and funds in Mousinho’s squad to bring in reinforcements to boost their promotion push from League One.

The full-back has made only two appearances in the cup this season and hasn’t featured at all in the league. He was linked with Port Vale and Swindon Town on deadline day back in September, as per The News, but nothing materialised for him in the end.

Hume started his career at Sunderland and rose up through the academy ranks at the Stadium of Light. He was a regular for the Black Cats at their various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

The Ashington-born man went on to play 84 games for the North East outfit before he was allowed to move down south to link up with Portsmouth.

He is now poised to be on the move again soon but his next destination is yet to be known at this stage.