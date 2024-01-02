Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has detailed his club’s January transfer plans.

Peterborough United sit 3rd in the League One table.

League One looks as competitive as ever this season with several teams fighting it out over an automatic promotion spot or a spot in the top six.

This month clubs can refine their squads in an attempt to kick on in the second half of the campaign and end on a high note.

Despite being just two points off 2nd and four points off top it seems Peterborough United have no plans to strengthen their first team and instead will look for youngsters who can come into the squad later down the line.

Nope. Maybe a Couple gems for 21’s who will be ready for first team squad in summer 🙂 https://t.co/xqdEQoolY9 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) January 1, 2024

If it pays off…

Peterborough United may look back on this decision in six months time with regret if they don’t go up this season, but if they do this right then the rewards may be huge.

Posh would be able to develop their own academy players whilst signing youngsters on minimal fees and therefore giving them the maximum chance of making a bigger profit.

It’s a model that several clubs are trying to take up in this day and age and in recent times Brentford and Brighton have been most successful.

It’s proof that MacAnthony has full confidence in his side to go on and achieve promotion this season and with Peterborough United on a ten games without a loss who can blame him.

Up next for Posh is a FA Cup third round tie at home to Championship side Leeds United this Sunday in what will be a hugely difficult fixture for the League One outfit.