Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has only ever broken with his favoured starting XI for the 1-0 loss to West Brom.

Leeds United fans have seen a largely unchanged XI across previous games. That mentality has seen players sidelined or missing from the first-team squad altogether.

Charlie Cresswell is one of those players. The 21-year-old central defender has just four appearances in the Championship this season. He’s highly-rated by the Whites, but he he struggles to get past Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Liam Cooper to state his case for a place in the side.

Other teams are interested in him with the January window now open too. Reporting on his Patreon, Alan Nixon has said that Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers are all monitoring Cresswell’s situation at Elland Road.

A Cresswell conundrum

Leeds United face a difficult situation when it comes to Cresswell. It is one that the West Yorkshire side will need to navigate with caution.

The long and the short of it is that Cresswell is too good a player to not be playing. By playing, that is regularly playing and not minutes off the bench too.

Three Championship teams are interested and that is an interest that will not go away. The Whites and the player will be aware of this, and that is why the club must do something about it.

The next decision is firmly up to the club, and there are two clear options.

First, they can promise him that there is a place for him in the senior side and that he will be getting more minutes in the second half of the season. Or, the powers-that-be at Elland Road can negotiate a move away from the club in January, perhaps only on a temporary basis so not to lose a player of his potential on a long-term basis.

The latter is likely the better option. Cresswell needs to have regular time on the pitch and not be left to stagnate on the bench, and Leeds United should be more than aware of this.