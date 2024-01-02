Ipswich Town are in the market for reinforcements this winter and one area they certainly need to bolster is at the top of the pitch.

Ipswich Town endured a challenging end to 2023, coming up against some tough teams in vital games while contending with injuries. Options in attack have been limited and as a result, the addition of another forward or two is a must this January.

Go-to striker George Hirst is out for the foreseeable due to a hamstring injury and Dane Scarlett has been recalled by Spurs. That leaves just Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson as natural options up top, so Kieran McKenna certainly needs reinforcements there.

Plenty of players have already been linked, but one that Ipswich Town could be wise to target is Sheffield United’s Benie Traore.

On the move this winter

Reporter Alan Nixon recently said on his Patreon that Sheffield United are poised to loan out Traore this winter. He’s struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League and has found game time hard to come by, managing no goal contributions in nine games across all competitions.

However, Traore was a real talisman in Sweden, and it would be incredibly harsh to judge him solely off his start to life with a struggling team. The 21-year-old Ivorian forward scored 15 goals and chipped in with five assists in 20 games across the 2023 Allsvenskan season with BK Hacken.

Scandinavian leagues like Sweden’s Allsvenskan have been solid markets for recruitment in recent years and Traore could certainly prove to be an impressive addition in the years to come. He just needs to settle into English football, and a Championship loan with Ipswich Town could be just what he needs.

He’d bring energy, versatility and mobility to McKenna’s depleted attacking ranks. He mainly plays as a striker, but can be deployed as a winger or attacking midfielder too. His ability to play in the no.10 role in behind the striker would provide valuable cover and competition for ever-present star Conor Chaplin.

There is Ligue 1 interest in Traore, so Ipswich Town would have competition. However, given their need for forwards, those at Portman Road would be wise to consider the Sheffield United man.