Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to do business where possible this winter after a dismal end to 2023, but January might not be off to the easiest start.

Blackburn Rovers look set to lose loaned-in defender James Hill. He joined from Bournemouth on a season-long deal in the summer and has provided a solid option at both centre-back and right-back during his time at Ewood Park.

The 21-year-old has played 20 times for Rovers, providing a goal and four assists along the way. He had to wait for his chance but when injuries opened the door for him to come into the side, Hill proved a consistent performer and a reliable presence at the back.

Bournemouth are struggling with injuries in defence though and as a result, they’re poised to trigger a recall option next week.

It comes as a blow for Blackburn Rovers and Jon Dahl Tomasson, leaving them down on an option at the back. However, the Championship club are in for Crewe Alexandra prodigy Connor O’Riordan, and a deal for him would provide ample cover for the departing Hill.

A promising, permanent replacement

Blackburn Rovers were reported to have triggered O’Riordan’s £500,000 release clause at Crewe Alexandra last week. He’s had other Championship interest but with Rovers moving to activate the buyout option, they should be in a strong position to get a deal over the line.

If they can bring O’Riordan in, they would be getting a promising young player on a permanent basis. Rather than relying on another loan to cover for the Hill, they would have their own player who they can nurture and develop into the exact type of defender they want, all while knowing there’s no risk of him making a return to a parent club like with Hill.

There may be a bit of developing to do with O’Riordan. He’s still in the early stages of his career whereas Hill had experience at a solid level and is a true Premier League prospect. There’s no doubt that the Crewe man can develop to that level, but the chances of him coming in and having an instant impact might be slim.

Nonetheless, a £500,000 deal for O’Riordan while Hill returns to Bournemouth marks good, smart business for Blackburn Rovers. Now, it just remains to be seen if the move can be wrapped up for the defensive prodigy.