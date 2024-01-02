, Northampton Town keen to strike January agreement with Newcastle United

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has said they ‘want’ to keep hold of Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson.

Northampton Town swooped to land the stopper on loan in the last summer transfer window.

Thompson, 19, is due to return to Newcastle this month when his current deal ends but the League One side are keen to extend his stay.

Brady has said, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: “Ideally we want to keep him and we’re trying to extend Max’s deal but we are in the hands of Newcastle.”

Northampton Town loan latest

Northampton brought in Thompson following their promotion from League Two last season to compete with Lee Burge for the number one spot at Sixfields.

The youngster has enjoyed more game time than expected due to Burge’s injury problems and has made 20 appearances in all competitions, 15 of which have come in the league, and has kept five clean sheets.

This has been his first loan spell away from Newcastle and it has worked out well for all parties involved so far. The Toon Army now have a decision to make about whether to let him stay at Northampton or bring him back this winter.

Thompson has been on the books at St. James’ Park for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Toon Army.

He has been a regular for his parent club at various youth levels over recent years and played for their Under-18’s and Under-23’s before his switch to the Cobblers.