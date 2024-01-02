Southampton are interested in signing Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho on loan, after his previous loan deal was cut short at RB Leipzig, according to The Mail Online.

Southampton have started the season strongly, sitting 3rd in the table and are just three points behind current 2nd placed side Ipswich Town, and they will be looking to the January transfer window as a means of bolstering their ranks and bridging the gap between them and the automatic promotion spots.

Russell Martin’s side have made use of the loan market already this season, bringing in four players from the Premier League on temporary deals. Flynn Downes, Ryan Fraser, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Mason Holgate all arrived in the summer, although the latter is expected to re-join Everton shortly.

This in turn frees up a loan player slot at St Mary’s and according to The Mail Online, one player they have identified as a potential target is Liverpool’s Carvalho. The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign at RB Leipzig in Germany, but the deal has since been cut short due to a lack of playing time. With the Reds likely to ship out the Portuguese on another loan, Southampton are hoping to be the beneficiaries.

A great signing

If the Saints can get a deal over the line for Carvalho this would seriously help their promotion credentials. He is a player that has proven his worth in the Championship during his time at Fulham before the switch to Anfield and so has the experience and ability to thrive in Martin’s Southampton side.

He is something different to what is already at their disposal too. He can be direct with the ball, he is fast and has an eye for goal and can help ease the responsibility of their current crop of attacking talent.

Allowing him to join a Championship club means it will also be easier for Liverpool to keep an eye on him. The report states that they are one of a number of clubs monitoring the player however, and so if any sides in the Premier League come calling, this could be a more fruitful opportunity for the player. Only time will tell.