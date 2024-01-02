Leicester City are interested in Wolfsburg youngster David Odogu, but they face Premier League competition, as per Florian Plettenberg.

Leicester City are top of the Championship and look destined to return to Premier League football at the first time of asking. Enzo Maresca has taken well to life at the King Power Stadium and his side are flying high following their relegation last time around.

The Foxes could well sign no new players this month and still likely finish inside the top two, but it seems they are determined to keep on improving this month.

Odogu, 17, is a young German defender who currently plays for Wolfsburg’s U19. He has three goal contributions from centre back already this season and his performances have attracted interest.

Chelsea join Leicester City and more unnamed English clubs in holding interest in Odogu as the prospect appears to be on the move this winter.

❗️News David #Odogu: Understand that Chelsea and Leicester are interested in signing the 17y/o top talent from Wolfsburg! ➡️ First talks with both clubs took place but early stage / #CFC ✔️

➡️ The c/b is open to leave VfL in winter after he was not called up for the winter… pic.twitter.com/jnOXW6XRkz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 2, 2024

Strong competition

The Foxes are in a good position to negotiate from at the moment, but facing off against Chelsea in the transfer market will never be easy regardless of their current form.

The 17-year-old would undoubtedly get more game time opportunity in the long-run at Leicester City and that may give them an edge. However, the money Chelsea have to work with may prove impossible to compete against.

Odogu is yet to feature for Wolfsburg’s senior side and that means he will likely take sometime before he is ready for senior football in England, but the youngster won the U17 World Cup just last month and he is clearly on an upward career trajectory.

This one is certainly one to keep an eye on as the January window begins to heat up.

Up next for Maresca’s side is a trip to Millwall in the FA Cup third round this Saturday.