John Eustace would be open to returning to Birmingham City following Wayne Rooney’s sacking, as per Tom Collomosse.

John Eustace was relieved of his duties at Birmingham City with the club inside the play-off places in October. The Blues replaced him with Rooney and just 15 games later Birmingham City are 20th and only a handful of points outside the relegation zone.

In an unsurprising turn of events, Birmingham City are now manager-less again and the search for a new boss is underway.

Perhaps more surprisingly though, despite his arguably unfair dismissal, Eustace would reportedly be open to a return to the club, but it remains to be seen whether the club reciprocate those feelings.

Believe John Eustace would be open to returning to Birmingham. Of course it would take two to tango though! — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) January 2, 2024

A crucial appointment

Birmingham City’s hierarchy are now under an immense amount of pressure to appoint a manager who will come good.

They have undoubtedly lost a lot of the fanbase for the way the past couple of months have turned out and this is their time to win them back.

With the club sitting so low in the Championship it isn’t the most attractive project for a manager as things stand, but whilst it would be a huge task, the potential to do well is certainly there as Eustace was previously demonstrating.

The Blues must take their time to appoint the right man, but if Eustace would be genuinely open to a return then it is an avenue that should be explored.

The players respected him and they were performing well, the only question marks would be over whether Eustace and the board can work efficiently together after the way things ended in October.

Up next for Birmingham City is a trip to Hull City in the FA Cup third round this Saturday.