Ipswich Town are set to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento on loan, as per Maria Jose Flores (via East Anglian Daily Times).

Ipswich Town are looking to strengthen their side and maintain their strong form heading into 2024. Kieran McKenna’s side sit 2nd in the Championship and despite a dip in form remain in a strong position to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Sarmiento, 21, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at fellow Championship side West Brom.

He was recalled yesterday, but it seems the Seagulls are willing to send him out on loan again, this time to the Tractor Boys.

Fresh reports from Ecuador suggest another loan move is on the cards with Brighton clearly wanting their youngster to get consistent game time in the second tier.

A strong addition

The Spanish-born Ecuadorian international made 20 Championship appearances for the Baggies before being recalled. He scored twice for Carlos Corberan’s side and he is set to face a new challenge.

Ipswich Town will offer new competition and with McKenna’s side sitting higher than West Brom, the stakes and pressure grow naturally with that.

Roberto De Zerbi is experiencing injury issues of his own on the south coast, but despite lacking depth in wide areas he clearly doesn’t think the 21-year-old is ready for top tier football just yet.

Sarmiento represented his nation at the World Cup last year and he is a player with bags of potential. It will be hoped he hits the ground running should this deal be finalised this month.

Up next for Ipswich Town is a FA Cup third round clash against AFC Wimbledon this Saturday.