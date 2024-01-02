Wycombe Wanderers are 16th in League One.

They’ve had a poor campaign in the third tier so far and their win last time out against Bristol Rovers put an end to their 13 game winless streak.

The January window has come at a good time for Wycombe Wanderers and Bloomfield’s side will need to be busy if they want to turn around their fortunes this season.

Wanderers will likely only manage a mid-table finish at best, but giving themselves a cushion from those below them is crucial as things can change very quickly at this level.

Speaking to Bucks Free Press, Bloomfield has claimed he expects a busy month with both incomings and outgoings. He said:

“We are a club in evolution and after the changes we had in the summer, it was inevitable there were going to be some more in January.

“We’ll be looking to do a bit more business as we’ve got a few more things going on in the background.

“There will be movement both in and out.”

The right idea

It will be promising for fans to hear that their club will be busy this month, and now attention turns to putting that into execution.

The players that come in have to be able to make a positive impact and for Wanderers they risk falling further down the table if they get their business wrong.

Richard Kone has already made the switch to Wycombe Wanderers this month and it will be hoped the striker is the first of a few to sign on the dotted line over the next four weeks.

Bloomfield’s side must focus on their hugely important trip this weekend though. They travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion who sit just one point behind them and down in 19th.

A win here would make it two from two and it would give Wycombe Wanderers a bit more breathing room between them and the relegation zone.