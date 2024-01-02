, Hull City targeting Burnley attacking ace along with Manuel Benson, reporter claims

Hull City are interested in Burnley winger Anass Zaroury as well as Manuel Benson, reports Mike White.

Hull City are keen on bolstering their squad this winter ahead of the second-half of the Championship season.

Zaroury, 23, helped Burnley win the title last term under Vincent Kompany.

BBC Humberside reporter White has reported on X that he is a ‘target’ for the Tigers now the January transfer window is open.

Hull City want winger

Zaroury has made seven appearances for Burnley so far in this campaign and his game time at Turf Moor has dried up since their promotion to the Premier League.

A temporary exit to the MKM Stadium would help him get some regular game time under his belt ahead of eventually heading back to Lancashire in the summer.

He be a regular starter at Hull as they look to get into the play-offs and he would also link up with Clarets’ teammate Scott Twine in East Yorkshire if Liam Rosenior’s side are able to get a deal over the line. The Tigers are currently outside the top six by a single point behind Sunderland.

Zaroury moved to England in August 2022 on a four-year deal and impressed with Burnley in his first year. He scored 11 goals in all competitions, seven of which came in the league.

The Morocco international, who has seven caps to his name to date, played for Zulte Waregem, Lommel and Charleroi before his move to the Clarets.

Hull are being linked with him now and are back in action this weekend with an FA Cup clash against Birmingham City. The Blues head into that one without a manager after sacking Wayne Rooney.