, Hull City could let 2023 signing leave on loan this month

Hull City could let winger Harry Vaughan leave on loan this month, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City have a decision to make regarding the youngster’s immediate future now the January transfer window is open.

Vaughan, 19, has made seven appearances for the Tigers in the Championship so far this season.

In this latest update regarding his situation at the MKM Stadium, HullLive claim a temporary exit will be ‘considered’ for the teenager this winter.

Hull City loan exit on the cards

Vaughan signed for Hull in January last year and was rewarded with a new contract after breaking into the first-team during the second-half of last term under Liam Rosenior.

He hasn’t managed to get as much game time in this campaign as he would have hoped and a temporary exit may be a sensible move for his development now. However, his chances of leaving will depend on whether the Tigers can bring in players in his position over the next four weeks.

The Republic of Ireland youth international started his career at Oldham Athletic and went on to play 39 times for their senior team, chipping in with two goals. He also had a loan spell away from Boundary Park at Radcliffe to get some experience.

Vaughan is highly-rated by Rosenior and will have a bright future ahead of him in East Yorkshire. He needs minutes now though and isn’t getting them.

The Tigers were beaten 3-1 away at Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on New Year’s Day and struggled against the Owls after Tyler Morton was sent off in the first-half.

They are back in action this weekend with an FA Cup clash against Birmingham City at home which could be a good opportunity for Vaughan to get himself a start.