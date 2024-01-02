, Hull City and Swansea City scouts watch Bolton Wanderers clash with 16-goal striker on radar

Hull City and Swansea City representatives took a look at the Trotters with the January transfer window now open.

Both sides have the chance to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the Championship season.

The Belfast Telegraph have reported that the pair are keen on signing Charles.

Hull City and Swansea City scouts watch Bolton Wanderers clash

Hull are currently outside the top six by a point behind Sunderland. Liam Rosenior’s side currently have Liam Delap, Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp as their striking options as they chase down promotion to the Premier League.

The Tigers need to bring in some reinforcements in midfield this winter with Jean Michael Seri heading off to AFCON with Ivory Coast. Although there has been no concrete links, Bolton’s George Thomason could be a potential option for them in the middle of the park.

As for Swansea, they need to sort out their managerial situation first before they start thinking about additions this month. They remain without a permanent boss following their decision to sack Michael Duff and still have Alan Sheehan in caretaker charge.

Bolton are aiming for promotion from League One and will be desperate to keep hold of their key players such as Charles. Interest in the ex-Accrington Stanley man is inevitable though after his goal scoring exploits in this campaign.

He has 16 goals to his name already and is only five shy of his tally from the whole of the last campaign. The Trotters won 1-0 at home to Burton Albion on New Year’s Day.