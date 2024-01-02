‘Hasn’t worked out’ – Crystal Palace man could return from EFL loan spell

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has hinted that Luke Plange could return to his parent club Crystal Palace.

Carlisle United swooped to land the striker on loan last summer to bolster their options up top following their promotion to League One.

Plange, 21, has scored two goals in 26 games for the Cumbrians in all competitions and his deal is due to expire next week after their clash against Exeter City this weekend.

Simpson has provided this update on the player’s situation at Brunton Park, as per a report by the News & Star: “I’ll be honest, I haven’t even spoken to Crystal Palace about it yet. His loan’s up next week, so I’ll have a conversation with them and by next week when we speak again there will probably be some more information.

“It’s probably fair to say the loan hasn’t worked out as well as we wanted for all parties. We’ll find out where we are with it, we’ll see what options we’ve got, what we can do and we’ll go from there.”

Carlisle United loan latest

As Simpson alluded to, Plange’s switch to Carlisle hasn’t worked out and a return to Crystal Palace would probably suit all parties involved.

It would help free up a space in the Cumbrians’ squad this month as they look to bring in some more players to boost their hopes of survival in the third tier.

Plange was on the books at Arsenal before Derby County landed him in 2021. He broke into the Rams’ first-team when they were in the Championship and scored three goals in nine outings to earn a move to Selhurst Park.

The England youth international is yet to make a competitive appearance for Roy Hodgson’s side and was loaned out to Belgian club Molenbeek during his first year there. He was then given the green light to link up with Lincoln last winter to further boost his development but didn’t score in 18 games in all competitions for the Imps.

That form has carried on into his stint at Carlisle now and he has struggled for goals again. Nevertheless, Simpson’s side were able to pick up a big win on New Year’s Day by beating Port Vale 2-1.

They are now three points from safety.