, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Brom loan trio leave League One side

Cheltenham Town have confirmed on their official club website that Luciano D’Auria-Henry, Oli Hammond and Jovan Malcolm have returned to Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Brom respectively.

Cheltenham Town have thanked the trio for their efforts during the first-half of this season.

The Robins have now freed up space to bring in reinforcements as Darrell Clarke looks to put his own stamp on the squad now the January transfer window is open.

They have also announced that Cameron Peupion and Josh Williams have gone back to Brighton and Hove Albion and Birmingham City as well.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Cheltenham Town loanees head back

Cheltenham landed D’Auria-Henry from Fulham last summer and he was given the green light to head out the exit door by his parent club for the first time in his career. However, he has struggled with injury this term and has made only three league appearances.

Hammond linked up with the Robins from Nottingham Forest and has featured on 11 occasions so far in this campaign, nine of which has come in the league. He is now back at The City Ground and the Reds will have a decision on what to do with him next.

The 21-year-old, who is a Wales youth international, has been on the books of the Premier League outfit for his whole career to date and was handed a one-year contract extension back in July. However, his chances of breaking into Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are slim right now.

Malcolm’s switch to Cheltenham also hasn’t worked out. He didn’t score for the Gloucestershire outfit in seven games and is now back with West Brom.

The striker has also been loaned out to Accrington Stanley and Solihull Moors in the past.