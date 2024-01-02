Birmingham City have Jesse Marsch and Ralph Hasenhuttl among their ambitious managerial targets, The Sun has claimed.

Birmingham City are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Wayne Rooney on Tuesday morning. His appointment was one that drew criticism given the success of John Eustace and the former Derby County manager failed to impress at St. Andrew’s.

A dismal defeat to Leeds United on New Year’s Day saw criticism of Rooney ramp up from the travelling fans, and it proved to be past the point of no return for the manager. Now, the Blues are in need of a new man to lead them in the Championship.

The club’s ownership is ambitious though, and some ambitious names are on the radar.

The Sun reports that Jesse Marsch and Ralph Hasenhuttl are being considered by the Birmingham City. Steve Cooper will be the first manager approached by the club, though they expect that to be a short conversation. Recent Sunderland target Will Still is another name mentioned, as is the out-of-work Paul Heckingbottom and England U21s boss Lee Carsley.

Rooney’s replacement

After going for a big name in Rooney, Birmingham City look to have their eyes on another eye-catching appointment. A move for Cooper would certainly be ambitious and given his work at Nottingham Forest, it would be a huge surprise for him to drop to a club at the lower end of the Championship table.

Marsch has a solid reputation before him but his Leeds United stint was ultimately a failure. He could have his eyes on redeeming himself in the English game though and has proven himself as a solid motivator before.

Hasenhuttl’s work over a long stint at Southampton was impressive but given his years in top-flight football, a move to Birmingham City would present a bit of a drop.

Still seems to be on an uphill trajectory and has already turned his nose up at opportunities in the EFL. Heckingbottom could be an intriguing one, while Carsley of course has history with Birmingham City and a strong reputation in the England setup.