Derby County man Tyreece John-Jules wants to stay at the club until the end of the season, as per Derbyshire Live.

Derby County signed John-Jules from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on a short-term loan deal in the summer. That agreement is set to come to an end in a couple of weeks, but the Rams are seemingly interested in extending his time at Pride Park.

John-Jules, 22, has made eight League One appearances for the Rams so far this season. He has scored once in the league and once in the EFL Trophy. The versatile attacker has played most of his games through the middle during his career.

Now, Warne has claimed both Derby County and the player want to extend his loan spell. He told Derbyshire Live:

“I hope so. We’ve had conversations with Arsenal, the player wants to stay and the agent wants him to stay here too.”

Prioritising development

John-Jules is still young at 22-year-old and he is at an age where senior football is the best way for him to progress.

He won’t get that at Arsenal and a step-up to the Championship may be too much at this stage, so staying at Derby County where he is familiar with the club and the league sounds like a sensible option.

The Gunners may want their youngster to feature more though in the second half of the campaign and whether Warne’s side can promise that remains to be seen.

Derby County are 4th in League One as things stand and they will be hoping to finish inside the top six as a minimum come the end of the campaign.

Up next for Derby County is a trip to Fleetwood Town this Saturday in the early kick-off.