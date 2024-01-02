Derby County hold an interest in Reading midfielder Charlie Savage and have seen an enquiry knocked back, according to the Daily Mail.

Derby County are hoping to maintain a push for promotion from League One in 2024. The Rams sit 4th in the table as it stands, five points off the automatic promotion spots after losing to Peterborough United on New Year’s Day.

Some winter signings would aid their efforts to rise back to the Championship and the club have got some more financial leeway these days after their previous perils. That will hopefully allow for some impressive signings, with one new player now linked.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Derby County are showing an interest in a deal for Reading midfielder Savage. He only joined on a permanent basis from Manchester United last summer but the Rams are said to be keen on bringing him to Pride Park.

An initial enquiry has been made but at this early stage in the window, the Royals have knocked it back.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

An opportunistic target

Savage only joined Reading on a long-term deal in the summer and he’s become an influential performer since. It marked an impressive addition amid their financial struggles but with the same ownership still in place, it could be that the Royals have to cash in on a key asset this winter.

A sale of Savage would certainly raise funds but after knocking back an enquiry, it seems the League One strugglers are hopeful of retaining his services.

It would be a surprise to see Savage move twice in a season but he’d be an eye-catching signing for Derby County. Time will tell if they’re able to tempt Reading into a sale though amid their interest in a potential deal.