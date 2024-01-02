Derby County man Max Bird is still a target for Hull City and Birmingham City, but the Rams insist he is not for sale, reports Darren Witcoop.

Derby County are 4th in League One and sit five points outside the automatic promotion spots. Paul Warne’s side are well in the conversation for a top six finish this season and this month may prove decisive in whether they manage to maintain their position in the final few months of the campaign.

The Rams have a good squad for the third tier. The club have gone through some struggles in the last few years, but it seems they are now on an upward trajectory and one that seems more sustainable and efficient than the one they were on before.

Bird, 23, has been a standout performer for Derby County for sometime now. He made his breakthrough in the senior set-up in the 2019/20 season.

The midfielder has been on the radar of Hull City and Birmingham City for a while, and despite being out of contract in the summer Witcoop has reported Derby County do not want to sell this month.

Derby insist Max Bird is not for sale but the midfielder remains a target this month for Hull and Birmingham. Bird is out of contract in the summer but Derby would be entitled to compensation due to his age. #DCFC #hcafc #BCFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 2, 2024

Destined to make the jump

Bird has made 97 Championship appearances already in his career and this season he has 19 League One outings already. The 23-year-old has two goals and three assists and can fill a gap in several roles across the middle of the park.

Warne’s side are in a good position to go on and challenge for promotion this season, but it does seem one way or another Bird will find himself playing Championship football again soon.

The Rams do risk missing out on what could be a more substantial transfer fee if they lose him in the summer as opposed to selling him now, but in many ways it shows the confidence Derby County have that they could get promoted this year.

Up next for Derby County is a trip to Fleetwood Town in the early kick off this Saturday.