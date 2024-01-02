Charlton Athletic are strong admirers of West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, a report from the South London Press has revealed.

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to add some new faces to their ranks in the January transfer window. It’s Michael Appleton’s first window in charge at The Valley and in a bid to push up the League One table, some signings wouldn’t go amiss.

Now, it is claimed that one man on the radar is West Ham midfielder Coventry.

The 23-year-old has spent time in the EFL before with MK Dons, Rotherham United, Peterborough United and Lincoln City while also playing 10 times for the Hammers’ first-team. He’s now in the last six months of his contract with the Premier League club though and question marks surround his future.

The South London Press states Charlton Athletic are big admirers of Coventry, so time will tell if they’re able to strike a deal before the month’s end.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Back to the EFL?

It seems highly likely that 2024 is the year that brings a permanent change of scenery for Coventry. He’s been in and around the first-team at West Ham but chances have eluded him again this season and as a result, a move away will be in his best interests.

At 23 and with his deal up in the summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he moves on for good after a string of loans. Charlton Athletic could be the benefactors of that, with Coventry a solid option at League One level.

He’s been a decent asset in the Championship before as well, offering a reliable presence in the middle of the park. Time will tell if Charlton’s interest develops into anything more serious though with plenty of the month to go for Appleton and the Addicks to strike deals for their transfer targets.