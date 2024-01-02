, Charlton Athletic loan man could head out the exit door

Charlton Athletic loanee Louie Watson could be recalled this month by Luton Town, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic swooped to land him in the summer transfer window to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Watson, 22, has since made 21 appearances in all competitions, 15 of which have come in League One. However, his game time has dried up recently under Michael Appleton.

In this latest update regarding his situation, London News Online claim the Hatters are ‘mulling’ over his future at The Valley and may well bring him back to Kenilworth Road this winter.

Charlton Athletic loan could end

Watson rose up through the academy at West Ham but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Hammers. He left the London outfit in 2020 and was snapped up by Derby County.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international then played 15 times for the Rams as a youngster before Luton came calling.

He was part of the Hatters’ side who gained promotion from the Championship last term against the odds and featured on nine occasions for them in the last campaign.

However, he was allowed to leave on loan to Charlton back in September with his chances of getting game time with Rob Edwards’ side being slim in the top flight.

Luton will want Watson to be playing week out on loan to help boost his development but he doesn’t appear to be in Appleton’s plans at this moment in time. A change of scene could now be on the cards for him and his parent club have a big decision to make.

In the meantime, the Addicks are looking to climb up the table. They lost 2-1 at home to Oxford United last time out.