Charlton Athletic are looking to have a quick start to the January transfer window and it seems their first signing isn’t too far away.

Plymouth Argyle defender Gillesphey was in attendance yesterday at the Addicks’ 2-1 defeat to Oxford United.

Reporter Darren Witcoop broke the news of Charlton Athletic’s interest in Gillesphey yesterday and it seems a move is edging closer.

Speaking to London News Online on the potential arrival of Gillesphey, Appleton kept his cards close to his chest. He said:

“Well until it is done, I don’t want to say too much. You never say never in this game but until someone actually tells me that it is finally done and dusted them I don’t really want to comment too much.

“Clearly, like I’ve said, we need to do the ones who can impact the 11 – or potentially impact the 11. It clearly makes it that little bit harder.”

A positive start

The Addicks once again have had a poor start to their League One campaign.

Appleton’s side are 14th in the third tier and are just six points above the relegation zone.

Charlton Athletic have underperformed for quite a while now, but it seems they are determined to try and strengthen this month and so far, albeit early days, the links are a good sign.

Gillesphey is 28 and played in 35 League One games for Plymouth Argyle last season as they earned promotion to the Championship.

He offers a wealth of experience and would be a welcomed addition to the Valley.

Clarke-Harris on the other hand would be an incredible capture. The goalscorer is well proven at this level and he has been highly sought after for several transfer windows now.

Up next for the Addicks is an important clash against Port Vale as they try and put an end to their six game winless run.

A loss there would see their opponents leapfrog them and the gap to the drop zone would likely shorten further.