Bradford City will be recalling striker Jake Young from his loan at League Two rivals Swindon Town, Graham Alexander has said.

Bradford City’s loss to Crewe Alexandra was their first in all competitions since mid-November. An early Chris Long penalty and resolute Crewe defending meant Bradford slipped to defeat.

Despite taking 16 shots, with four on target, City could not find a breakthrough in the League Two clash.

They now sit 13th in the table, five points and inferior goal difference away from the play-offs places. With the festive rush of fixtures now over, the Bantams will now be looking to battle towards a top-six place.

After the Crewe game, boss Alexander commented about striker Young, City’s loaned out striker who is currently with Swindon Town.

As per Jamie Raynor on Twitter, Alexander confirmed that the club will be recalling him early from his loan spell. BBC Radio Leeds’ Raynor also reported that the recalled Young will be in contention for more action with Bradford City after previously struggling for game time.

Back in the fray

Since joining fellow League Two side Swindon Town, Huddersfield-born Young has been in hot form. In 25 appearances to date, the 22-year-old has 16 goals and four assists to his name.

This total includes four goals against Crawley Town at the start of the season. It also contains a run of six consecutive games between October and November in which he found the back of the net..

Alexander’s assertion that Young is being recalled to feature is perfect for Bradford City. The Bantams play a system that features two main strikers.

Young’s 16 goals would perfectly complement the 10 that Andy Cook has scored for City so far this season. Their styles of play are also different – this would be a big boost for a City side looking to improve.