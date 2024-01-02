, Bournemouth man could reunite with EFL side before the end of the month

Cheltenham Town could bring back Owen Bevan on loan from AFC Bournemouth later this month, as detailed on their official club website.

Cheltenham Town signed the youngster on a temporary basis in the last summer transfer window to bolster their ranks.

Bevan, 20, has now returned to Bournemouth due to injury but may well end up with the Robins again this winter.

Their website says his fitness will be ‘assessed’ ahead of a ‘possible’ reunion with Darrell Clarke’s side.

Cheltenham Town loan latest

Cheltenham signed Bevan to add more competition and depth to their defensive department under former boss Wade Elliott. He has since made 14 appearances in all competitions for them this season, 13 of which have come in League One.

The Wales youth international has been on the books at Bournemouth for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the Cherries at various youth levels and penned his first professional deal back in 2021.

Bevan made his senior debut for the Premier League outfit in August 2022 in a Carabao Cup clash against Norwich City and has since played one more competitive match. He has also featured for his current side in pre-season friendlies in the past.

The Winchester-born man has also had loan spells away in non-league at Truro City and Yeovil Town over recent years to get some experience under his belt.

His stint at Cheltenham was his first taste of regular football in the Football League and depending on whether he can get back to full fitness over the next four weeks, he may well end back up there.

Clarke’s men lost 1-0 away at Northampton Town in their last outing. They are 23rd in the table and are three points from safety.