Blackburn Rovers are set to be dealt a transfer blow as Bournemouth plan to recall James Hill, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers signed the central defender from the Cherries in the summer on a loan deal. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sit 17th in the Championship and are currently on a run of five games without a win.

Hill, 21, has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Rovers so far, scoring one and assisting four from the back.

But it seems he is now set to return to the Vitality Stadium in a move which will hinder Blackburn Rovers.

Searching for a replacement

Bournemouth are having a good campaign in England’s top flight, but a recent injury crisis means they are lacking depth in certain areas. One of those being defence and it appears as if Bournemouth have seen enough in Hill to know he can compete in the Premier League.

Later this month should Bournemouth delve into the transfer market for defensive reinforcements then it is possible Hill will be loaned out again, but for now it is Blackburn Rovers who will need to begin looking for a replacement.

Tomasson’s side only narrowly missed out on the top six last season, but they’ve been unable to replicate that form and instead they find themselves closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

Their squad has enough quality to survive this season, but it won’t be seen as a success.

It will be hoped the hierarchy at Ewood Park use this month to strengthen appropriately and end the season on more of a positive note.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is a FA Cup third round tie against Cambridge United in what will be seen as the perfect opportunity to put an end to their dismal recent run.