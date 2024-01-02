Aston Villa sent 19-year-old talent Bogarde on loan to Bristol Rovers in the summer, giving him another shot at regular game time with the Gas. He had spent the second half of last season at the Memorial Stadium and has played 36 times for the club overall.

Bogarde is on a season-long deal with the League One club but with the January window now open, Villa can take action over his loan. Now, the Premier League club’s plan has emerged in a fresh report.

Football Insider claim that Aston Villa have been planning to recall Bogarde in the winter in order to send him a Championship club for the rest of the season. They’re now poised to put this plan to action in the next step in his development.

Best for Bogarde?

Bogarde was a solid player under previous Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton but game time has been more limited since his exit. He’s a promising player and a reliable presence in the middle of the park but with game time proving scarce of late, a change of scenery looks to be the best option.

Aston Villa will now be hoping to send him to a Championship club after his year in the third-tier. Time will tell just where he goes and who is keen, but he could make for a promising addition.

The Dutchman mainly plays as a defensive or central midfielder but has experience at centre-back too. He’s got a vast amount of experience in youth football and after testing himself in the third-tier, a spell in the Championship looks like a logical next step for for his development.

His last League One appearance came at the end of November, coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient.