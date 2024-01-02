Leeds United bounced back to winning ways as they rounded out their festive games with a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Leeds United had suffered back-to-back losses against West Brom and Preston North End. Monday’s Championship result at Elland Road saw the Whites back to near their best.

It was a cagey opening against Wayne Rooney’s side who were looking to hit Leeds when they could. Leeds’ attacking play continued as they began to dominate possession and the opening goal came on 34 minutes, with the recalled Patrick Bamford scoring his first goal of the season.

As time ran out in the first half, substitute Junior Firpo crossed for Dan James to make it 2-0, marking the winger’s eighth goal of the season.

Leeds United began to ramp up the pressure in the second half as they looked for a killer, third goal. After peppering a beleaguered Birmingham City outfit, the always-impressive Crysencio Summerville scored his 12th of the season.

This put the game beyond all doubt and gave the hosts a welcome three points. The performances of all were a marked improvement over both their previous games and sees Leeds United remain 4th in the table.

Many displays earned praise from Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth, but one stood out. That was the performance of central defender Joe Rodon who earned a 9/10 rating. Smyth had this to say about Joe Rodon’s performance today:

“Composed, strong and smart with the ball. Difficult to think of anything he did wrong. Looked like a man completely in control.”

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Composed, strong and smart

Rodon has been one of Leeds United’s more consistent players since his summer arrival on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Against Birmingham City, he hardly put a foot wrong in an excellent display.

As per WhoScored’s match data, his passing accuracy was 96%, completing 72 of his 75 attempted passes. Furthermore, he completed the only tackle he had to make, as well as making three interceptions and two clearances.

Above all, though, Rodon marshalled the Leeds United defence so that they contained Birmingham City’s attacks. He was key in a comfortable victory and further endeared himself to the Elland Road faithful with his display.