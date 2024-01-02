Sunderland hosted Preston North End at the Stadium of Light yesterday in the first match of 2024.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table, just inside the play-off positions.

Michael Beale’s side started the year with a win yesterday.

Alex Pritchard opened the scoring with a strike from outside the area and the lead was soon doubled with Nazariy Rusyn opening his Sunderland tally.

The second half was a dull 45 with both teams seemingly content with the scoreline.

Amongst many good performances from the home side, Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith gave Rusyn an 8/10 rating. He said of his performance:

“Didn’t always find it easy to impact the game but put in a huge shift and scored an excellent poacher’s goal, bursting across the six-yard box and converting a clever, first-time finish. His only touch in the opposition penalty box and he made it count.”

The first of many

The Ukrainian forward is the first Sunderland striker to score a goal since the 22nd January 2023.

It is quite remarkable Sunderland have managed to keep themselves in and around the top six without a goal threat from a striker.

Fans will be hoping this is the start of that problem finally coming to an end and his goal was well deserved.

Rusyn worked hard throughout yesterday’s win, a trait he has demonstrated consistently throughout his appearances prior to yesterday.

The goal should give him a huge boost of confidence and it’s coming at a good time with Sunderland ready to welcome rivals Newcastle United to the Stadium of Light this Saturday in the FA Cup.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last nine against Newcastle United, but this time the gulf in quality between the sides is huge and it favours the visitors.

But, they are having injury issues of their own and that could make this Saturday a very close, and very tense afternoon in the north east.