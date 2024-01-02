Birmingham City’s vacant managerial position is of interest to former Blues boss Gary Rowett, a report from Birmingham Live has said.

Birmingham City announced the decision to part ways with Wayne Rooney on Tuesday morning. It came after a dismal 15-game tenure for the Manchester United and England legend, who had come in to replace a succeeding John Eustace.

The decision to bring Rooney in was a contentious one and after a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on New Year’s Day, it became clear that the fans had lost any remaining backing for the manager.

Plenty of links are sure to emerge over the vacant post and now, an intriguing interested party has emerged. Birmingham Live reports that former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett is among those interested in the newly-vacant post at St. Andrew’s.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving Millwall in October. He held the role at Birmingham City from 2014 to 2016 and was controversially relieved of his duties with the club in 7th.

Back to the Blues?

Rowett has long been a reliable manager at Championship level and his previous work with Birmingham City made him a popular figure among fans. Time will tell if their interest in a reunion is reciprocated but it seems the 49-year-old is open to a return to the dugout with the Blues.

After the failure of the Rooney appointment, the club hierarchy have to get this appointment right. The new ownership breathed life back into the club over the summer but the decision to sack Eustace and replace him with Rooney quickly raised questions.

Getting this appointment spot on will reassure fans that the decision makers at St. Andrew’s have their priorities in the right place and hopefully, they will have learned from the errors. It remains to be seen if Rowett emerges as a strong contender, but he would certainly be an intriguing permanent replacement for Rooney.