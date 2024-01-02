Birmingham City’s move to appoint Wayne Rooney has proven to be a big misstep and it is claimed the Blues have now taken decisive action.

Birmingham City sacked John Eustace to bring Rooney to St. Andrew’s and after 15 games, it is claimed his disastrous tenure has been brought to an end. The Mirror reports Rooney has been relieved of his duties, though official confirmation has not emerged yet.

The Blues have a good break between now and their next Championship game, so hopefully a replacement can be sourced in that time.

Here, we put forward three out-of-work managers Birmingham City must target…

Steve Cooper

Cooper has already been linked with Birmingham City and it would be a fantastic appointment. It would be a real marker of the Blues hierarchy’s ambition and could prove a real turning point for the club.

He led Nottingham Forest from the lower reaches of the table all the way to the Premier League. It would be an ambitious appointment but after the Rooney disaster, it’s one that would delight fans.

Paul Heckingbottom

Heckingbottom did a fantastic job leading Sheffield United to the Premier League and the odds were always stacked against him ahead of their top-flight campaign. Their struggles so far this season should not be pinned on him, nor should it impact his reputation.

He’s an experienced custodian in EFL football but at 46, he’s still a young manager. Heckingbottom could be a great option to breathe life back into a struggling group.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Gary Rowett

Last but not least is Gary Rowett, who would certainly be an interesting appointment. He lost his job in similar circumstances to Eustace and could relish another crack at the whip with Birmingham City.

The former Derby County boss led Millwall to a play-off fight but was relieved of his duties after a poor start to the current campaign.