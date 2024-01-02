Southampton were linked with an eye-catching loan move for Burnley winger Manuel Benson last week, though it seems a deal will not materialise.

Southampton were said to have entered talks with Burnley over a deal for Benson but shortly after, Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon that the Saints would not be striking a deal.

The Saints and Clarets still have a fractured relationship after the summer saga regarding Nathan Tella. As a result, they’ve snubbed the approach from the Championship promotion hopefuls while Hull City try to strike a deal.

With that in mind, here are three Manuel Benson alternatives Southampton should turn their attention to…

Kwame Poku – Peterborough United

Ghanaian winger Poku has been a standout player for a Peterborough United side with an electric attack. He’s got nine goals and nine assists in 31 games across all competitions, starring on the left-hand side.

The 22-year-old could be one of the next big Posh prospects to earn a move up the leagues and before he emerges on the radar of a bigger club, Southampton could be wise to make a move.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Crystal Palace

Rak-Sakyi was fantastic with Charlton Athletic last season but he’s spent the campaign to date with Palace. Chances have been limited and he’s currently working his way back from a hamstring injury but when fit again, a loan could be ideal for him.

He managed 15 goals and nine assists in League One last season and could definitely make a step up to the Championship in 2024.

Amad Diallo – Manchester United

Diallo is a sought-after player and has been linked with Southampton ahead of January. Arguably, of those put forward here and the others linked, the Manchester United starlet is the pick of the punch.

The Ivorian was fantastic with Sunderland last season and helped them to the play-offs. Diallo is certainly good enough to play at a higher level but if his parent club want to prioritise game time while he gets back to his best, a Championship move shouldn’t be out of the question.