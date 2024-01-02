3 managers Colchester United must consider after Matthew Etherington’s exit

Colchester United have parted company with Matthew Etherington, as announced by their official club website.

Colchester United are now in the hunt for a new manager and have a big decision to make.

They are currently sat in 22nd place in the League Two table and are five points above the drop zone.

Here is a look at three candidates who they should consider bringing in…

Mark Bonner

Cambridge United cut ties with him earlier this season and he is now weighing up his next move in the game. Bonner, 38, spent just under three years in his last role and won 38.31% of matches in charge.

He guided the U’s to promotion to League One back in 2022 and kept them up last term. However, they decided to sack him in November after a poor run of form.

Danny Cowley

The London-born man is still out of work and is a decent option for Colchester as they search for Etherington’s replacement. Cowley was dismissed by Portsmouth on 2nd January last year and has now been out of the dugout for exactly 12 months as he waits for the right opportunity to arise.

He has managed the likes of Concord Rangers, Braintree Town, Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town in the past and has overseen 754 matches from the technical area.

Wade Elliott

Elliot played in the Premier League as a midfielder in his playing days for Burnley before delving into the managerial world after hanging up his boots in 2015. He had coaching spells at Bristol City, Forest Green Rovers and Stoke City before landing the Cheltenham Town job in 2022 after Michael Duff’s exit.

The 45-year-old guided the Robins to a 16th place finish in the fourth tier in the last campaign but was given the chop in September after their slow start to this season.