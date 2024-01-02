Ipswich Town’s priority this winter is to bolster their options up top, but that’s not the only area they could look to strengthen.

Ipswich Town were linked with Wigan Athletic’s highly-rated centre-back starlet Charlie Hughes over the weekend. It came in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, who noted that the signing of an up-and-coming central defender is an option for the Tractor Boys.

Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell has also been linked. It seems Town are keeping their options open as they bid to maintain their Championship promotion push.

With that said, here are three centre-backs Ipswich Town should have their eyes on…

Ronnie Edwards – Peterborough United

It could be an ambitious suggestion given the trajectory of Edwards but in terms of emerging centre-back prospects, the Peterborough United ace is one of the best the country has to offer. At 21, he’s got a vast amount of experience to his name and can certainly jump up to League One level.

He’ll have strong interest from elsewhere this winter but a move for him would really mark Ipswich Town’s ambition.

Connor O’Riordan – Crewe Alexandra

O’Riordan is another promising centre-back who has suitors in the New Year. In fact, Blackburn Rovers have triggered his release clause, though the door to sign him may well still be open.

His release clause is only £500,000 and if the Tractor Boys were to trigger it too, it would give the 20-year-old a decision to make. Crewe Alexandra have produced some top talents over the years and O’Riordan could be one of the next to move up the divisions.

Eiran Cashin – Derby County

Last but not least is Derby County’s Eiran Cashin, who has recently seen an extension option in his contract activated. Nonetheless, he’s a player destined for a higher level and a winter move may not be out of the question.

It would be another ambitious swoop though. Brighton were keen in the summer and saw bids knocked back, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to return for Cashin given the levels he’s continued to show at Pride Park.