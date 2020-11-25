Queens Park Rangers beat Rotherham United 3-2 in the Championship last night, with Bright Osayi-Samuel catching the eye of fans.

The 22-year-old was on hand to set-up Ilias Chair’s opener on 20-minutes before scoring one of his own just before half-time.

Lyndon Dykes would convert from the spot in added time, giving Rangers a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Rotherham scored a consolation late on in the second, but Mark Warburton’s side held on for their third win in six – they go 13th with the win.

It was a classic Osayi-Samuel performance tonight.

He’s had a stop-start season after a summer of speculation but tonight, he looked as good as he has done all season, and fans were quick to point that out on Twitter.

Plenty of them had their say on Osayi-Samuel’s performance last night and with many of them giving him their Man of the Match votes.

See what they had to say here:

BOS with a big shift today. MOTM for me. #QPR #QPRRHM — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) November 24, 2020

I remember seeing tweets from people Saturday saying BOS doesn’t look like he wants to be here 😬🥴 #QPR — Ricky Tuitt (@RickyTuittQPR) November 24, 2020

Brilliant from BOS – no less than we & no less than HE deserves 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 #QPRRHM #QPR — Sandy Young (@Sandyhoops) November 24, 2020

Chair, Dykes, Willock + BOS look dangerous every time they get near the Rotherham penalty area. Rs deserve this lead #QPRRHM #QPR — Geoff Skinner (@GeoffS2011) November 24, 2020

That was a lovely goal. He’s looking on it tonight. #BOS #QPR — Steve 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@QPRSteve1982) November 24, 2020