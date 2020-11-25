They say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. For Bradford City fans, long-suffering as they are, that insanity seems to be on permanent revolve as it pops up time after time after time.

It seems to be that insane time again with amiable Scot Stuart McCall back for his third bite of the cherry at Valley Parade with the Bantams. Amidst a certain degree of pomp and circumstance, it hasn’t been the return of the prodigal son for a man who’s become a fan favourite at the West Yorkshire club.

However, favouritism and loyalty only get you so far in football – after all it is a results-driven business. Bradford City aren’t getting these results. That was the case on Saturday when they were roundly beaten by Salford by a 3-0 scoreline which flattered the Bantams. It didn’t get any better Tuesday night against Leyton Orient.

City went down to a narrow defeat away at Brisbane Road, losing 1-0 to a goal from defender Daniel Happe (64′). It was the 22-year-old’s first goal of the season. It was also enough to move the O’s up to 8th in the table – just a single point outside of the playoffs.

For the Bantams it is an entirely different kettle of fish altogether. The West Yorkshire side side in a lowly 20th place in the Sky Bet League Two table. They are there uncomfortable too, sitting just two points above the drop-zone.

At some point in the hair-trigger world of football, something has to give. Patience must be wearing thin at Valley Parade as City go through the motions of yet another defeat and drop down the table. Indeed, patience must be getting a little threadbare and will surely wear through soon. When that ‘soon’ comes, Stuart McCall could be paying the piper with his job.

Will Bradford City and Stuart McCall part ways sooner rather than later?