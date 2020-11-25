Playing the in-form, top-of-the-table team is always a tough task, but to allow a soft goal in the first two minutes will definitely bring more pressure.

Those tuning in to IFollow or indeed SkyBet last night were pessimistic at best. However, what Ipswich produced on the pitch, could be argued as a nail in Paul Lambert’s coffin, on paper, Ipswich totally owned the game, possession stats suggest an almost total football level of play. See for yourself:

64% possession, seven corners, twelve shots, but realistically, 4 shots on target. Hull had five shots on target, and won 3-0.

The fans are furious, and the anger is levelled at Paul Lambert, yes, you can argue that an injury list longer than a letter to Santa does contribute, but facts are being thrown about like snowballs.

In truth, Hull weren’t great. Ipswich legend Mick Mills on commentary (BBC Radio Suffolk) was quite scathing, highlighting that Hull had “no stand out players” and Mick’s anger heightened when, on 74 minutes a double substitution saw Ipswich’s most productive player, James Norwood replaced with Oli Hawkins, nothing against Hawkins, but the bright part of the Ipswich fans evening was Norwood work-rate, and effort.

The slap in the face would be the other sub, Keanan Bennetts being removed for Kayden Jackson. Bennetts had been the other bright spark, and the addition on a second striker should signal a formation change, a plan B? No…

Jackson, a proper number 9, played out on the wing, whilst Hawkins, still finding his feet at Portman Road would be a solo striker, the supply chain had left the pitch with Bennetts. 

In short, the locals are restless, and I will leave with more comments from Twitters Liam Powell.

Has Paul Lambert picked his last Ipswich team?

Yes

He’s got to go

No

Five year deal, buh!