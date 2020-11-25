Those tuning in to IFollow or indeed SkyBet last night were pessimistic at best. However, what Ipswich produced on the pitch, could be argued as a nail in Paul Lambert’s coffin, on paper, Ipswich totally owned the game, possession stats suggest an almost total football level of play. See for yourself:

64% possession, seven corners, twelve shots, but realistically, 4 shots on target. Hull had five shots on target, and won 3-0.

Someone start a gofund me to pay off Lambert’s contract #itfc — Luke (@lfev11) November 25, 2020

The fans are furious, and the anger is levelled at Paul Lambert, yes, you can argue that an injury list longer than a letter to Santa does contribute, but facts are being thrown about like snowballs.

Only Paul Hurst (6.7%) has a worse win percentage as a permanent manager of Ipswich since Jackie Milburn in 1964 (19.6%) Excludes caretaker managers. #itfc — Liam. (@LiamPowell_92) November 24, 2020

In truth, Hull weren’t great. Ipswich legend Mick Mills on commentary (BBC Radio Suffolk) was quite scathing, highlighting that Hull had “no stand out players” and Mick’s anger heightened when, on 74 minutes a double substitution saw Ipswich’s most productive player, James Norwood replaced with Oli Hawkins, nothing against Hawkins, but the bright part of the Ipswich fans evening was Norwood work-rate, and effort.

No knee jerk. We have been a shower of S. He had the chance to stop us being relegated from the championship. PL is not good enough end of. Not sure I trust ME to ever find the right man though. He is part of the problem — Harry Panter (@Harryp78) November 25, 2020

The slap in the face would be the other sub, Keanan Bennetts being removed for Kayden Jackson. Bennetts had been the other bright spark, and the addition on a second striker should signal a formation change, a plan B? No…

Lambert must either be braindead or these players must be lil xavis in training to keep playing possession based football and clearly don’t have the players to do it and where’s James Wilson #itfc — Connor XL (@Croy_Excell12) November 24, 2020

Jackson, a proper number 9, played out on the wing, whilst Hawkins, still finding his feet at Portman Road would be a solo striker, the supply chain had left the pitch with Bennetts.



I’ll pay a tenner for a live stream of Lambert being sacked if that helps lads? #itfc https://t.co/93Xq14AQ0H — Michael (@mjaustin_) November 25, 2020

In short, the locals are restless, and I will leave with more comments from Twitters Liam Powell.

Those 4000 fans that get back in better tell Evans what we want…. LAMBERT OUT! Shambles! Tactics ineffective and no plan B. Takes off Norwood and Bennetts who were arguably our best players on the pitch! Clueless! Our record vs the top 10 is absolutely EMBARRASSING! #ITFC — Liam. (@LiamPowell_92) November 24, 2020

