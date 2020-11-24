It is fair to say that Grimsby Town got mullered at the weekend in their League Two encounter with the Mariners on the wrong end of a 5-0 hiding administered by Tranmere Rovers.

It was a loss that was enough to see them slip to 20th in the table on 12 points. Those 12 points are only one point above the relegation zone. Even though it is early doors in a 46-game season, no-one wants to be scrambling around in that region.

That 5-0 hammering would have been a siff wake-up call for the side from North East Lincolnshire. No-one likes getting turned over by that margin. It was a result that definitely did not go down well with fans – as you would expect.

So, these disgruntled fans would have been expecting a backlash from Ian Holloway’s side come tonight’s game on the road at Crawley Town. It certainly didn’t start like that for the Mariners (tweet – below):

‘We’re on the road to nowhere..’. Good finish to be fair ..#gtfc pic.twitter.com/uGKeEQtPBB — Jase Ives 🐝🐝 (@JaseIves) November 24, 2020

Max Watter’s goal (4′), his 9th of the season, was well-taken by all accounts. However, that was not enough to dampen the rising anger of Grimsby Town fans – many of whom were quick to take to Twitter in comment.

Here are a few of their comments as they came to terms with the early setback.

Thanks for the early night #GTFC — Darren Todd (@DPAT84) November 24, 2020

Danny Rose what is that defensive work in the build up to that goal. Looks so easy to play against and if he isn't letting players just roll off him he just gives pens away. 🤨#gtfc — Bam (@KurtBarwick) November 24, 2020

Bear with me but I’m starting to think that we *might* not be that good at playing it out from the back… #GTFC — Matt Dannatt (@mattdannatt) November 24, 2020

Any chance of another set of postponed games… it’s the only time on Saturday and Tuesday evenings I’m happy.. #GTFC — Maverick (@Maveric81062701) November 24, 2020

We are a bloody joke!! #gtfc — Karl Green (@LincolnMariner) November 24, 2020

We held out as long as we could. #GTFC — DN35Podcast (@DN35GTFC) November 24, 2020

Normal service resumed, UTM #gtfc — Calvin Addison (@CalvinAddison93) November 24, 2020

turning the town game on like pic.twitter.com/p7RwQ6twCS — spence (@luke_gtfc99) November 24, 2020

It wasn’t all doom-and-gloom though for Grimsby fans. They were level by the half-time whistle with Matthew Green (35′) pulling the Mariners level. It was even better news early in the second half with Max Wright (51′) putting Ian Holloway’s side ahead.

Will Grimsby stay up this season or are they doomed for the drop?