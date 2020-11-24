According to the StokeonTrentLive website, the Potters are set to announce the signing of former Bristol City stopper Niki Maenpaa who was released by the Robins at the start of August after two years at the club.

Reporter Peter Smith says that Maenpaa “is set to arrive” as the Potteries side look to snap up the free agent and strengthen their options between the sticks. Both first-choice keepers Adam Davies and Angus Gunn are currently out injured.

Speaking on Monday, as reported by another StokeonTrentLive article, Stoke boss Michael O’Neill said:

“We are working on the possibility of bringing an experienced goalkeeper in as well which I think is important because we only have very young goalkeepers at this club at this minute in time.”

The solution to that particular quandary means that Finnish shotstopper Maenpaa, a 26-cap international, is that experienced cover that O’Neill seeks.

However, Stoke settling on Finn Maenpaa means that they have chosen to put aside interest in former Leeds United and Liverpool stopper Andy Lonergan.

Veteran Lonergan was released by Liverpool at the start of August 2020 after a season as back-up for the Premier League champions. He didn’t make it onto the pitch for the Reds, although he did make the first-team matchday squad on occasions.

Stoke. Looking for ANOTHER senior keeper. Short term. Until end of year. Andy Lonergan ex Liverpool under consideration. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 23, 2020

He was linked to Stoke City by Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – above) with the link being said to be a short-term deal for the 37-year-old until the end of the year.

Lonergan also played for Leeds United for two seasons across two separate spells (2011/12 and 2017/18) where he featured in 47 games for the Whites, conceding 77 times and keeping 8 clean sheets.

There is an expectation that Stoke will announce their capture of Maenpaa very soon.