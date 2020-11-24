Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton stated his desire for a centre back yesterday, and one potential candidate for that void could be West Brom’s Cedric Kipre.

Having experienced yet more defensive woes this season, Warburton is again looking to add to his ranks.

The summer arrival of Rob Dickie has proved a fruitful one but the QPR boss wants another, with plans to send Conor Masterson out on loan as well.

January could be a busy month for QPR then.

Warburton may look at a short-term name to fill in the defence and Kipre could be the perfect man to come in – outcasted at West Brom, and proven in the Championship.

Last season at Wigan, Kipre proved to be one of the most formidable centre backs in the league and it led to a summer of speculation.

Blackburn Rovers wanted to bring in the 23-year-old after Wigan’s demise, but Slaven Bilic and West Brom beat them to it.

As the Croat has struggled in his return to top-flight action, Kipre is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club – he’s featured twice in the EFL Cup, with his last appearance coming back in September.

Kipre remains a young player and likely he and Bilic will think a loan move to be beneficial in January.

The Championship would likely be their first though and with QPR needing a centre-back, the move seems to make a lot of sense.

There could well be competition for him in January, but if Warburton could bring together a partnership of Dickie and Kipre, then their defensive pitfalls should soon disappear.