Ahead of the game against Forest Green Rovers, Southend United manager Mark Molesley has provided a fitness update on Arsenal loanee James Olayinka.

The 20-year-old has been one of a handful of young players thrown into the Blues line-up in League Two this season but has recently struggled with injury concerns.

The on-loan Arsenal man will be keen to make a swift return for the Shrimpers as he looks to impress those watching on from the Emirates.

He could be set to make that return, too, against FGR pending a late fitness test, as stated by Molesley who said: “It’s going to be a late fitness test for James. He was unavailable for the weekend and hasn’t trained much so we’ll have to see how that one goes. We’re liaising with Arsenal on that one and our physios here to come up with the best scenario but we’re hopeful.”

The Southend boss will be desperate for some positive news amid uncertain times at Roots Hall. With his squad already so depleted, too, the return of Olayinka would undoubtedly be a welcomed one in tonight’s game.

The game against Forest Green provides the Shrimpers with the opportunity to make it two wins on the bounce. And, it has to be said, when looking at the league table, it is a chance they must take.

The Blues currently sit rock bottom of the fourth tier, already seven points adrift of safety. An upturn in form is needed, and fast- starting with tonight’s game.